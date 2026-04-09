15-year-old girl arrested after bomb threat at Highland High School in Ault, police say

AULT, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after making a bomb threat against Highland High School in Ault earlier Thursday, according to the town’s chief of police.

The girl — whose identity will not be released because of her age — reportedly threatened to use explosives against the school in a social media post she shared overnight, said Ault Chief of Police Dakota Germer.

The threat prompted the Highland School District to notify police, who immediately secured and swept the building in search of explosives upon arriving at the scene.

Germer said explosive-detection K9 teams from the Greeley Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in the search, which took approximately three hours to complete.

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No explosive devices or suspicious items were found by police, Germer said.

Classes were delayed due to the bomb threat. Students who arrived at the school before parents were notified of the incident were taken to a gym in a separate building that had been cleared by law enforcement while police swept the school, Germer said.

By around 10 a.m., police gave the district the all-clear and classes resumed as normal.

The teen suspect, a student at the school, was arrested early Thursday afternoon at her home in Pierce after a thorough investigation into the bomb threat, Germer said. She is facing two counts in connection with the crime: Interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions and false report of explosive weapons, or harmful substances — both felonies.

Germer said the incident remains under investigation.