14-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of teenage girl in Denver

14-year-old facing a reckless manslaughter charge after the shooting
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 05, 2022
DENVER — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a teenage girl in Denver.

The 14-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, is facing a reckless manslaughter charge, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday inside a home in the 800 block of North Yates Street in east Denver, police said in a news release.

The teenage girl victim was transported to the hospital where she died. The medical examiner will release her identity at a later time.

Additional details regarding the circumstances that led up to the shooting are not available for release because the suspect is a juvenile, police said.

