14-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Loma

LOMA, Colo. — A teen was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Loma over the weekend.

Loma is a small town in Mesa County west of Fruita along Interstate 70.

On May 20 around 11 p.m., deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a 14-year-old had accidentally shot himself in Loma. When they arrived at the scene, they found the injured teen. He was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a hospital in Denver, where he died.

As deputies investigated the case, they found evidence that indicated the teen had not shot himself. They began interviews with juveniles connected to the incident.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 25, 11am

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Complex Crimes Unit took a 14-year-old juvenile into custody. The teen was transported to the Division of Youth Services and faces the following charges: manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation and no other details were available.