14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, personnel with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Clifton Fire Department responded to a report of a camper trailer on fire near 32nd Road and Interstate 70 Business Loop.

When deputies arrived in the parking lot of Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply and Denny's, they saw white smoke coming from the top of the camper and could hear whining dogs inside.

Deputies were seen on body camera footage breaking a window and, one by one, removing 14 dogs from the trailer.

Responding firefighters provided oxygen to four of the dogs, which were transported to an emergency veterinarian.

One deputy was burned on his hand and had minor scratches, but nobody else was injured, the sheriff's office said. He was evaluated at the scene.

The sheriff's office thanked Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, which provided kennels for the dogs while firefighters extinguished the flames.

The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.

No other details were available.