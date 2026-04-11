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13-year-old arrested on hit-and-run charges after woman is injured by car crashing into Aurora home, per PD

Police say the driver fled the scene
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AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old has been arrested on hit-and-run charges after a car crashed into a home and seriously injured a woman, Aurora police said Saturday.

Police said they responded to a report of a car crashing into a home on North Jamaica Steet near the intersection of East 11th Avenue a little before 9 a.m.

One woman who was inside the home was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. Another woman in the house was unharmed.

The driver allegedly fled, and a 13-year-old was later arrested on charges of hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in bodily injury, a spokesperson for Aurora police said.

Police did not provide the name or gender of the 13-year-old.

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