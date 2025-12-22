$10K down‑payment assistance program opens door to homeownership for Boulder County residents

BOULDER, Colo. — In a housing market that has priced out many first‑time buyers, a new Boulder County program is giving residents like Kai Felbing a rare shot at homeownership.

"I never thought I would be here. Honestly, it felt impossible," said Felbing.

Felbing was part of an affordable homeownership program through the City of Boulder. Even so, it always felt like there was never enough money saved for a down payment.

"I would be like, 'Okay, I need this much money for a down payment. Okay, I'm gonna save up for that much. Okay, now I'm ready. Oh, wait! Everything's gone up, so now I need to save up more.' It just felt like the goal post kept moving and I could never catch up," said Felbing.

It's a story, Elevations Credit Union lending vice president, Elizabeth Million, said she's all too familiar with.

"We've literally priced out almost every first-time home buyer in this market, which is a shame, so we've got to find a solution," she said.

Part of that solution recently launched in Boulder County.

"I was looking, actually, for quite a while, for grant funding for affordable housing and down payment assistance," said Jen Hinder Liter with Local Change Foundation.

Now, they have a program to help 95 people become homeowners with down payment assistance.

There are eligibility requirements:

"The first is that you'd be buying a home in Colorado. Second, that you get your mortgage through elevations credit union, and third, that you have an area median income of 80% or less," said Hinder Liter.

In addition to that, two of the three other requirements must be met:

- Must be 60% of the area median income or less

- Buying a property in Boulder County

- Buying a property that has three bedrooms or more

If an applicant meets all the requirements, they can receive $10,000 toward the down payment, which they do not need to repay.

Felbing was one of the first recipients.

"I wouldn't have gotten this house; I couldn't have afforded it," said Felbing. "Having shelter—a place that's yours—is really important and foundational for building a community. To have people live and work in the same city and invest in it, you have to give them affordable housing. It's so critical."

Click here for more information about down payment assistance from the Local Change Foundation.

"This is just a little tiny piece of the puzzle, but it's a good first piece. So we all have to come together," said Million. "I don't care who you are and what your role is in this community, if we all come together and we work together to find a solution, I think that we can."

