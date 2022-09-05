1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wy. — One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at a McDonald’s located at 2535 E. Lincolnway.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a crashed Ford Taurus. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, had died. Three other juveniles were seriously injured. They were transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, police said.

The Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they believe the driver of the Ford Taurus had been speeding eastbound on Lincolnway and tried to cross lanes. He lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb and rolled into the McDonald's parking lot.

Police said the driver was ejected from the car.

This case remains under investigation.