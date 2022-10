DENVER — Police in Lakewood are investigating a shooting that occurred in a King Soopers parking lot Saturday night.

The victim was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the parking lot of the King Soopers located on West Alameda Pkwy. near South Union St., according to Lakewood police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no other injuries were reported.

Suspect information was not available.