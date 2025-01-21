1 person injured in shooting in Denver's Pinehurst neighborhood; investigation underway

DENVER — A 27-year-old has been arrested following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Denver's Pinehurst Village neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 6500 block of W. Mansfield Avenue, a private road within the Pinehurst Country Club area. At the scene, they found one man with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 21, 11am

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe the victim and suspect know each other. Officers identified Luke Johnson, 27, as the suspect.

Johnson is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and investigation of first-degree assault. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will decide on formal charges.

The details about what led to the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately available.