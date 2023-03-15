Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person injured in shooting in Brighton, local schools on secure status

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Sirens
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 15:31:37-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting near S. 9th Avenue and Bush Street in Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brighton Police Department said multiple police units are at the scene. 27 J Schools said the shooting did not happen on any schools' campuses, but police said they are investigating possible student involvement.

The department said possible suspects were in custody near E. 120th Avenue and Salem Street, which is about 6 miles away from the shooting incident.

Prairie View Middle, Brighton High, Vikan Middle, Innovations & Options, South Elementary, Southeast Elementary, Bright Beginnings Preschool, Northeast Elementary, Overland Trail, Thimmig Elementary, and Henderson Elementary schools have been placed on secure status, meaning all activities were moved inside and all buildings are locked. Nobody is allowed inside or outside until law enforcement tells administration that it is safe.

In addition, 27J Schools said at 1:20 p.m. that Prairie View High School is on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

The public should avoid both areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here