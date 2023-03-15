1 person injured in shooting in Brighton, local schools on secure status

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting near S. 9th Avenue and Bush Street in Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brighton Police Department said multiple police units are at the scene. 27 J Schools said the shooting did not happen on any schools' campuses, but police said they are investigating possible student involvement.



The department said possible suspects were in custody near E. 120th Avenue and Salem Street, which is about 6 miles away from the shooting incident.

Prairie View Middle, Brighton High, Vikan Middle, Innovations & Options, South Elementary, Southeast Elementary, Bright Beginnings Preschool, Northeast Elementary, Overland Trail, Thimmig Elementary, and Henderson Elementary schools have been placed on secure status, meaning all activities were moved inside and all buildings are locked. Nobody is allowed inside or outside until law enforcement tells administration that it is safe.

In addition, 27J Schools said at 1:20 p.m. that Prairie View High School is on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

The public should avoid both areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.