1 person injured in possible arson in Adams County

DENVER — One person was injured in what authorities later determined was a possible arson at a home near Commerce City in Adams County.

Crews from the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the home, located near East 80th Avenue and Larkwood Street, around 11:23 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions in the garage that extended into the home, South Adams Fire reported on Twitter.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after crews arrived.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office later reported on Twitter that the fire was being investigated as possible arson.