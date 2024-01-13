Watch Now
1 person in critical condition after Denver house fire

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 13, 2024
DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Denver Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near East 47th Avenue and North Williams Street in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

Denver firefighters initially reported that there were no injuries. However, DFD later reported a one person was removed from the structure and transported in critical condition.

Firefighters upgraded the fire to a second alarm due to cold weather conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

