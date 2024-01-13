1 person in critical condition after Denver house fire

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Denver Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at a home near East 47th Avenue and North Williams Street in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.
Denver firefighters initially reported that there were no injuries. However, DFD later reported a one person was removed from the structure and transported in critical condition.
Firefighters upgraded the fire to a second alarm due to cold weather conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
