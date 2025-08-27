1 person hospitalized in 5-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a five-vehicle hit-and-run crash that left one person injured on Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at E. Alameda Avenue and S. Potomac Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

One person was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Police said two people ran from the scene of the crash, including the suspected at-fault driver of a black Chevy Tahoe.

The department stated that the registered owner of the Tahoe has a revoked license due to habitual traffic violations.

They urge anyone with information on the suspect to contact CrimeStoppers.

Police shut down several lanes of traffic in the area during the investigation.