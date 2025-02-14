1 person dies in Friday morning crash east of Kiowa

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a crash along Highway 86 east of Kiowa on Friday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP closed down Highway 86 on Friday morning between County Road 134 and Maul Road near Kiowa.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, public information officer with CSP, said limited information is available, but the call came in at 8 a.m. and the crash involved two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle.

One person died in the crash, but no other details were available. It's not clear what vehicle the person was in.

As of noon, it remains an active scene and the highway was still closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.