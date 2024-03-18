1 person dies in Denver house fire; cause is under investigation

DENVER — One person died in a house fire in Denver on Sunday night, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Denver Fire Department responded to a structure fire near E. 35th Avenue and Krameria Street on Sunday evening after receiving a report of smoke and fire coming out of a single-story house.

One person was removed from the home and transported to a local hospital. They died of their injuries, according to Lt. JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were available on Monday morning.

