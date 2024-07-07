1 person dead in Denver house fire

DENVER — A person is dead after they were pulled from a house fire in Denver early Sunday morning.

Denver firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family residence near 6th Avenue and Utica Street around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was bellowing from the home.

Firefighters located and removed the victim, who Denver Fire said was deceased.

The victim’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.