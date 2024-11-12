1 person dead, 4 people treated amid 'odor investigation' in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — One person has died and four were transported to a hospital during an investigation into an odor in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said Tuesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., DFD posted on social media that it was responding to an "odor investigation" around Ensenada Street and E. 41st Place — close to near Ensenada Park — and fire crews were at the scene alongside Denver Health paramedics to assess a small group of people.



Around 10:10 a.m., DFD said one person was pronounced deceased. Four others were transported for medical care.

The Denver Police Department is assisting with the death investigation. The cause of both the death and the odor remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available, but Denver7 is working to learn more.