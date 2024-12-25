1-month-old boy left in the median of Pecos Street in Adams County on Christmas Day

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is searching for the family of a 1-month-old baby boy who was left in the median of Pecos Street on Christmas Day.

The sheriff's office said a Good Samaritan called 911 around 9:20 a.m. after finding the baby in the area of 7490 Pecos Street.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado as a precaution.

The child appears to be 1-month-old and was found in a car seat/ carrier wearing only a diaper, according to ACSO. The sheriff's office said the baby appears to be mixed race or Hispanic.

Detectives have canvassed the neighborhood and are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area when the baby was left. Investigators are also seeking surveillance camera videos of nearby businesses or dashcam videos from drivers who were around the area at the time.

"We are hoping someone recognizes the car seat or knows something about the baby or family so he can be united with his loved ones and the person who abandoned him can be brought to justice," the sheriff's office said in a post on social media.

Anyone with information about the baby or his car seat is asked to call ACSO at 303-288-1535.