1 minor injury after plane makes emergency landing at Centennial Airport, overruns runway

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a plane made an emergency landing at Centennial Airport Saturday.

The twin-piston Aero Commander 500 had just taken off from Centennial Airport when it experienced engine problems, turned around, and landed back at the airport, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The plane went off the runway 35L during landing. Two people were onboard.

Firefighting crews reported no fire. The extent of damage to the aircraft is not known.

The cause of the engine failure is under investigation.