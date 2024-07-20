Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

1 minor injury after plane makes emergency landing at Centennial Airport, overruns runway

emergency landing.png
South Metro Fire Rescue
emergency landing.png
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 20, 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a plane made an emergency landing at Centennial Airport Saturday.

The twin-piston Aero Commander 500 had just taken off from Centennial Airport when it experienced engine problems, turned around, and landed back at the airport, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The plane went off the runway 35L during landing. Two people were onboard.

Firefighting crews reported no fire. The extent of damage to the aircraft is not known.

The cause of the engine failure is under investigation.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
'It's very rare': Despite puzzling hip dysplasia diagnosis, Colorado girl continues to beat the odds
Despite puzzling hip dysplasia diagnosis, Colo. girl continues to beat the odds
Boulder a finalist to host iconic Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond
Colorado high school students gain hands-on experience through UCHealth Anschutz simulation unit
Grasshoppers are here, blister beetles could follow in Colorado

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help