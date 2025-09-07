$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Colorado Springs Maverik convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Saturday’s Powerball drawing, a ticket sold in the state made at least one person an instant millionaire.

One ticket sold at a Maverik convenience store in Colorado Springs, located at 9665 Prominent Point, won its owner $1 million after the person matched five numbers, Colorado Lottery officials said Saturday.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

But the nearly $1.8 billion jackpot was the amount people were playing for, and that will be split between two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas.

The winning ticket in Texas was sold at a gas station-convenience store in Fredericksburg, according to the Texas Lottery.

The $1.787 billion prize, which was the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, followed 41 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers.

Back in Colorado, more winners were announced in Parker, Dinosaur, Brighton, Woodland Park, Fort Morgan, and Aurora— as six people won between $50,000 and $100,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this story