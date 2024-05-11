1 man dies, 1 seriously injured in crash along Highway 85 in Brighton on Thursday

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One man died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 85 in Brighton on Thursday evening, police said.

The Brighton Police Department said they began investigating the crash around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Based on their initial investigation, they said a 37-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Sonata eastbound from North Kuner Road toward Denver Street. As he crossed Highway 85, he was hit by another driver.

This second, identified as a 59-year-old man, was in a Dodge Ram 2500. He was headed northbound on Highway 85.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a hospital, where he died. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Dodge was also transported to a hospital for his serious injuries.

The Brighton Police Department Traffic Safety Unit shut down the highway for hours to investigate the crash.

As of Friday evening, police said they had not found any indications that either driver was intoxicated or speeding. However, neither were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The investigation, which is in the early stages, is ongoing. No other information was available.