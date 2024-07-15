Nobody injured after semi carrying acai berries catches fire on northbound E-470 near I-70

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Northbound E-470 just past Interstate 70 closed due to a semi fire just before 6 a.m. on Monday, and all lanes have since reopened.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with Colorado State Patrol said the semi fire was reported at 4:47 a.m. and the tollway closed at 5:05 a.m.

All northbound traffic was diverted to I-70, according to an official social media account for E-470 traffic updates. One northbound lane of E-470 reopened around 6:14 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes are back open.

The truck was carrying a load of acai berries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, which responded to the crash alongside the Sable Altura Fire Department. Crews were able to keep the fire away from a nearby bridge and stopped diesel fuel from reaching any waterways.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, which CSP is leading.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

1 lane open on northbound E-470 near I-70 as crews work to clean up semi fire

This is a developing story and will be updated.