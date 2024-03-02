1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue, according to police.

The fatal victim was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released.