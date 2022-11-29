1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Castle Rock just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Castle Rock Police Department said the shooting happened close to an apartment that is near Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West.



Police said they believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

Officers are working to identify and locate the suspect. The victims have not been identified.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 29, 8am

No other details were available as of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call the police department's dispatch number at 303-663-6100.