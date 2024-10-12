Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

1 injured after semi overturns on I-76 in Commerce City, blocking EB lanes

crash.png
Commerce City police
crash.png
Posted

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was injured in a crash that involved a semi-tractor trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 76 Saturday morning.

The semi overturned in the crash, blocking eastbound traffic near the E. 96th Avenue Exit.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Commerce City police in investigating the crash.

Eastbound I-76 will reopen once crews offload and upright the semi. There is no estimated time for that.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.