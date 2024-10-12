1 injured after semi overturns on I-76 in Commerce City, blocking EB lanes

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was injured in a crash that involved a semi-tractor trailer and another vehicle on Interstate 76 Saturday morning.

The semi overturned in the crash, blocking eastbound traffic near the E. 96th Avenue Exit.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Commerce City police in investigating the crash.

Eastbound I-76 will reopen once crews offload and upright the semi. There is no estimated time for that.