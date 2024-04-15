1 dead in vehicle-pedestrian crash in southwest Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on the southwest side of the city Monday afternoon.

Police said a man on foot near W. Mississippi Avenue and S. Irving Street was killed after he was struck by a vehicle around 3:08 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. His identity will be released at a later time.

Police said one person was arrested following the crash. The charges and the suspect's identity have not been released.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.