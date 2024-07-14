1 dead in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. Alameda Avenue and S. Depew Street.
Police have released very few details about the incident. They did not say this was a hit-and-run crash.
Police closed westbound W. Alameda Avenue between S. Fenton Street and S. Depew Street for several hours for the investigation.
