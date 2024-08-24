1 dead in two-vehicle crash that shut down I-25 in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near downtown early Saturday morning that closed a section of highway in the area.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 20th Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said one motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed southbound I-25 from Interstate 70 to 20th Street for several hours. All lanes were reopened to traffic around 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.