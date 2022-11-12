1 dead in Thornton two-vehicle crash

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Thornton Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 98th Avenue and Washington Street sometime around 10:30 p.m.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man was later pronounced deceased. The condition of the second person is not known.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash at this time, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the cause of the crash.