1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on US 40 near Granby

GRANBY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near Granby that left one person dead Friday night.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on US 40 at Mile Post 214, just east of City Market.

It’s not clear from authorities how many vehicles were involved or what other injuries occurred.

The name of the deceased was not released.

There have been no reports of arrests or citations.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.