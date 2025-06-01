Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

1 dead in Denver two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 1, 9am
crash.png
Posted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and E. 11th Avenue.

The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The motorist involved in the crash was cited for careless driving, resulting in death, according to police.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.