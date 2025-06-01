1 dead in Denver two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left the rider dead Saturday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and E. 11th Avenue.
The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The motorist involved in the crash was cited for careless driving, resulting in death, according to police.
