1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on I-25 in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — One person was killed, and an unknown number of people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 25 in Greenwood Village.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the Arapahoe Road exit, closing all northbound lanes except one, according to officials.

Police have not released further details on the crash or the number of injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The Arapahoe County Coroner will identify the victim after next of kin notifications.

No further details are available.