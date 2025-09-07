Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Santa Fe Drive in Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 7, 9am
crash.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one of the drivers Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on southbound Santa Fe Drive near the W. Evans Avenue exit, according to the Denver Police Department.

The identity of the fatal victim has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the crash have not been released.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.