1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Santa Fe Drive in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one of the drivers Saturday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on southbound Santa Fe Drive near the W. Evans Avenue exit, according to the Denver Police Department.
The identity of the fatal victim has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Further details about the crash have not been released.
