1 dead, at least 1 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a five-vehicle crash that killed a driver and injured at least one other person early Wednesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of E. Martin Luther King and N. Colorado boulevards, according to a 12:14 a.m. X post from the Denver Police Department.

Police said one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second driver was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Traffic investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

The Denver Medical Examiner will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.