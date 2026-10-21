1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 85 near LaSalle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday involving a white box truck on southbound Highway 85 at milepost 262 near LaSalle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash has closed southbound Highway 85 near Crystal River Road. It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.

According to state patrol, the crash happened after 7 a.m. Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a white box truck traveling northbound on Highway 85 lost control, crossed the center median and struck a Toyota Matrix head-on before striking a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Toyota Matrix was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner once next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Honda Accord and the driver of the white box truck were both taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by state patrol.