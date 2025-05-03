1 dead after fiery head-on collision involving 4 vehicles in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person is dead, and another sustained minor injuries following a fiery head-on collision involving four vehicles in Lakewood Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on S. Wadsworth Boulevard at W. Mansfield Parkway.

The fatal victim received CPR on the scene and was transported to the hospital, but they did not survive, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Their identity has not been released.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire while crews attended to the other drivers, one of whom sustained minor injuries.

No one in the third and fourth vehicles was injured.

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the crash.