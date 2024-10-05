1 dead after Colorado Springs shooting in school parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a shooting in a school parking lot that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in a parking lot at Atlas Preparatory School.
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight that broke out between members of an athletic club who had rented the school's field, KOAA reported.
No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.
