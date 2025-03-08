1 dead after 2-vehicle crash involving semi on I-25 near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Interstate 25 near Loveland Saturday morning.

It occurred in the northbound lanes just south of Crossroads Boulevard.

Troopers working a previous crash in the area responded to the scene and found a Toyota Rav4 went under the semi.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes were closed in the area.