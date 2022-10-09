1 dead, 8 injured in hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County bar parking lot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after a fatal hit-and-crash at a bar parking lot that also injured eight others early Sunday morning.

One man was killed and four others were transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries. Four people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident started as an altercation between two groups of people and occurred at Rock Rest Lodge, located at 16005 Mt. Vernon Rd., around 1:45 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

"Leading up to the crash there was an altercation outside the lodge. Employees and witnesses state that it may be gang related," Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said.

The three suspects in a Chevy pick-up truck backed out of a parking spot and ran over and through a crowd standing in the parking lot and took off, Fulton said. Deputies later located the truck at West 10th Ave. and Mt. Vernon Rd. and arrested the driver and two passengers.

This is the pickup that Jeffco deputies say was involved in the deadly hit and run overnight in Golden. Deputies took the driver and two passengers into custody. pic.twitter.com/hIlhfctCcJ — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) October 9, 2022

What led up to the altercation is unknown. Fulton said the two groups were reportedly exchanging "gang unpleasantries" toward each other before the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rock Rest Lodge announced on social media that it will be closed Sunday.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time