Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 5 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Arvada

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
rollover.png
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 11:09:12-04

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person dead and sent five others to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near the interchange with Interstate 76, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The department said six people were inside the vehicle. Multiple people were ejected when it crashed.

The fatal victim was an adult and a passenger in the vehicle. Five others, including the driver, were transported to an area hospital in various conditions.

All lanes of traffic were closed in the area for several hours.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know