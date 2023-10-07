1 dead, 5 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person dead and sent five others to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near the interchange with Interstate 76, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The department said six people were inside the vehicle. Multiple people were ejected when it crashed.

The fatal victim was an adult and a passenger in the vehicle. Five others, including the driver, were transported to an area hospital in various conditions.

All lanes of traffic were closed in the area for several hours.