1 dead, 4 injured in Greeley crash Thursday morning

DENVER — One man died and four other people were injured in an early-morning crash Thursday in Greeley, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street. Greeley police said a 57-year-old man driving a GMC pickup was eastbound on 10th Street and collided with a Kia SUV that was south bound on 59th Avenue.

Police say the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

There were four people inside the Kia aged 25, 47, 69 and 71, police said. The 71-yearold man inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Two of the other people inside the SUV were also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and that no charges had been filed against either driver. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Greeley police said. The Weld County coroner will identify the man who died.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer B. Little at 970-373-9402.