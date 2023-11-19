1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB I-70 at I-225 in Denver

DENVER — One person is dead and at least three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Interstate 225 interchange Sunday morning.

The fatal victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

The three injured victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The crash, reported by Denver police on social media around 3 a.m., prompted a lengthy closure of the eastbound lanes in the area.

No other details were released. The crash is under investigation.