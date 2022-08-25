Gunman opens fire on family gathering, kills 1, injuries 3

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night. Simultaneous to the shooting was a two-alarm fire, MPD said.

Family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her son says he knows the shooter and can’t understand why he opened fire.

Gregory Mallory says he's known the shooter since he was young, but always had weird feeling about him.

"Always told my dad, hey he's kind of weird leave him alone," Gregory said. "My dad would be the kind of person to say something, but he left him alone."

The incident happened near 22nd and Clarke around 9:19 p.m., officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 82-year-old woman who had died from gunshot injuries. An 88-year-old Colorado woman suffered serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

​In a video we got from a nearby neighbor you can't see much, but do hear people laughing, shortly after ​a barrage of gunfire rang out.

Police said the fire department extinguished the flames, and no firefighters were injured. The home is associated with the suspect of the shooting, according to police.

During a press conference Wednesday night, the fire department said the shooter had retreated into the house following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the fire are still under investigation.

A man who grew up in the neighborhood rushed over when he heard the news.

He tells TMJ4 News a block party was scheduled for the area to celebrate the 53206 neighborhood on Saturday. He says after this "devastating" incident, he isn't sure it will happen anymore.

Milwaukee police are now seeking a known suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The Victims

Mallory's son, Gregory, said his father, an aunt visiting from Colorado, and a family friend was among those shot. They are expected to survive.

Gregory and neighbors said the shooting broke out while the victims were enjoying themselves on a porch.

"She was great. Didn't bother nobody," Gregory said. "She had her fun, raised me and my older sister."

Shirley, who went by Sue, was married to her husband Ivory for about 60 years.

Neighbors described them as welcoming and friendly.

"They were very nice neighbors, always talking to everyone. They said hi to you when they were out, and we talked to them all the time," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

A neighbor's camera caught the gunfire and people confronting the shooter.

"It's not a random stranger or something like that," Gregory said.

Gregory and neighbors said the suspect lived next door to the Mallorys, and they did not know him to be violent.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

