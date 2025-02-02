1 dead, 3 injured in Denver crash near DIA

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a crash involving at least two vehicles that left one person dead and injured three others near Denver International Airport Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Tower Road, just north of Peña Boulevard.

Police said four people were transported to the hospital following the crash.

One of the victims later died from their injuries. The conditions of the three others are not known.

Police said a third vehicle that may have been involved did not remain at the crash scene.

The identity of the fatal victim will be released at a later time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.