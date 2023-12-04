1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead and injured two others Sunday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pinewood Drive and S. Wheatlands Parkway in southeast Aurora.

Police said a Mazda SUV was traveling northbound on S. Wheatlands Parkway at a high rate of speed, struck the median and rolled several times before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

During the crash, an 18-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.

The adult male driver and a second adult male passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said this incident marks the 63rd traffic-related death in Aurora this year.