1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in wrong-way crash in Brighton; alcohol use suspected

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are investigating a wrong-way crash that left one man dead and seriously wounded a woman early Tuesday morning.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

It happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Mt. Bierstadt Street and E. Bridge Street, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police said the wrong-way driver, a 47-year-old man, was killed in the crash when he collided head-on with another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was seriously injured.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification by the coroner’s office and notification of next of kin.

