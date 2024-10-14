1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Highway 24 in El Paso County on Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One man died and another was seriously injured in a crash that closed down Highway 24 near Curtis Road in El Paso County on Sunday afternoon.

Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a report of a crash around Highway 24 and Curtis Road. When they arrived, they found two vehicles — a Ford truck and a Chevrolet truck — had collided. The driver of the Ford had been ejected from the car and the driver of the Chevrolet was pinned, CSP said. Neither had passengers in the car.

The ejected driver, a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has not been identified. The other driver, a 25-year-old man from Calhan, had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. CSP did not have an update on his condition.

Highway 24 was closed in both directions during the investigation. It reopened around 5:12 p.m.

Based on CSP's investigation, they determined that the driver in the Ford truck was headed westbound and crossed the center line, crashing into the Chevrolet truck in the eastbound lanes.

CSP said no charges have been filed as of Sunday evening.