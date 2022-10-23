1 dead, 1 missing, child airlifted to hospital after heavy winds swamp kayaks in Lake Pueblo

DENVER — One adult is dead; another adult is missing and a child was airlifted to the hospital after heavy winds and waves knocked over three kayaks in Lake Pueblo Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the three kayaks were each carrying one adult and one child when the waves tipped the crafts over along the north shore of the lake.

Of the six people involved in the incident, one adult died and another adult remains missing. A child was airlifted to the hospital in an unknown condition, CPW said.

The conditions of the three other kayakers are not known.

The search for the second adult is being done by an underwater drone due to windy conditions on the water, CPW said. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were recorded in the area.