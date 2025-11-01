1 dead, 1 injured in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are actively investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another driver seriously injured early Saturday morning.

It happened sometime before 2 a.m. near S. Wadsworth Boulevard and W. Stanford Avenue in southwest Denver.

Police said both motorists were transported to local hospitals, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

The second motorist was seriously injured.

The roadway was closed for hours but has since reopened.