1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting behind Lakewood four-plex building on Tuesday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) responded to a report of shots fired at a home near W. 17th Avenue and Kipling Street around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found two males, both of unknown ages, with gunshot wounds, said LPD Public Information Officer John Romero.



One male was pronounced deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Romero said the suspect left right after the shooting, which happened behind a four-plex building. The suspect fled the scene in a car and headed north on Kipling Street. Police did not have a vehicle description readily available.

Lakewood police press conference on Tuesday evening double shooting

Officers are following up on any leads to identify the suspect. They did not find a weapon at the scene.

"The community has nothing to worry about at this point, as far as we can tell," Romero said. "This seems to be an isolated incident."

Police said they believe the victims and suspect likely knew each other in some capacity.

Romero said no nearby residences have reported any damage in connection with the shooting, but police are continuing to investigate this.

This is a developing story and will be updated.